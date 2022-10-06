2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 6

Below you will see what time and what channel your favorite local college football teams play.
Friday, October 7, 2022
Houston (2-3) @ Memphis (4-1)
6:30 PM on ESPN2
Saturday, October 8, 2022
#8 Tennessee @ #25 LSU (4-1)
11 AM on ESPN
ETSU (2-3) @ VMI (1-3)
12:30 PM on ESPN+
UT Martin (3-2) @ Murray State (0-5)
2 PM on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech (1-3) @ SE Missouri State (4-1)
2 PM on ESPN+
MTSU (3-2) @ UAB (2-2)
2:30 PM
#9 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt (3-2)
3 PM on SECN
Campbellsville University (2-3) @ Cumberland (2-3)
4 PM on Cumberland Sports Network
Bethune Cookman (1-3) @ TSU (0-4)
5 PM on ESPN+