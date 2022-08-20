2022 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is in the books. Here are your final scores for August 19th.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 19 at Glencliff 0

Jo Byrns 14 at Harpeth 28

Sycamore 13 at Montgomery Central 22

Davidson

Lebanon 49 at Antioch 14

Cane Ridge 17 at Pearl Cohn 14 (Thu)

Pope John Paul 34 at Hillsboro 14

Kenwood 44 at Hillwood 7

Hunters Lane 21 at Maplewood 12

Centennial 38 at Nashville Overton 28

Whites Creek 18 at Stratford 24

McGavock 26 at Clarksville 21

Independence 24 at CPA 42

MBA 46 at Ravenwood 20

Father Ryan 20 at East Nashville 32

Nashville Christian 24 at Franklin Road Academy 29

Ensworth 44 at Evangelical Christian 0

Middle Tennessee Christian School 19 at Donelson Christian Academy 7

Dickson

Creek Wood 13 at Dickson Co. 7

Maury

Columbia 20 at Marshall Co. 41

Mt. Pleasant 30 at East Hickman 2

Spring Hill 14 at Franklin Simpson (KY) 31

Robertson

White House 6 at Station Camp 27

Springfield 35 at Greenbrier 0

Jo Byrns 14 at Harpeth 28

Macon Co. 43 at East Robertson 33

Rutherford

Blackman 14 at Brentwood 23

Eagleville 24 at Forrest 55

LaVergne 12 at Rockvale 44

Middle Tennessee Christian 19 at Donelson Christian Academy 7

Hendersonville 42 at Oakland 0 (Thu)

Riverdale 14 at Franklin 10

Green Hill 6 at Siegel 13

Stewarts Creek 14 at Smyrna 35

Sumner

Beech 28 at Farragut 31

Mt. Juliet 18 at Gallatin 27

Hendersonville 42 at Oakland 0 (Thu)

Portland 13 at Westmoreland 14

White House 6 at Station Camp 27

Pope John Paul 34 at Hillsboro 14

Wilson

Green Hill 6 at Seigel 13

Lebanon 49 at Antioch 14

Mt. Juliet 18 at Gallatin 27

Fayetteville 36 at Watertown 12

Rossview 16 at Wilson Central 14

Williamson

Eagles Landing Christian 50 at Brentwood Academy 49

Nolensville 38 at Battle Ground Academy 14

Blackman 14 at Brentwood 23

Centennial 38 at Nashville Overton 28

Page 19 at Fairview 0

Riverdale 14 at Franklin 10

Franklin Grace 46 at Humboldt 8

Independence 24 at CPA 42

MBA 46 at Ravenwood 20

Henry Co. 30 at Summit 7