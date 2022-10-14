2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Middle Tennessee high school football week nine finals are rolling in and we’ve got all the scores for you right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Scores will be updated as games go final.
Cheatham
*All on open date*
Davidson
Marshall Co. 69 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)
Hillwood 3 at Creek Wood 31 (Thu)
LaVergne 33 at Nashville Overton 8 (Thu)
McCallie at Father Ryan
P.U.R.E Youth Sports at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
Hillwood 3 at Creek Wood 31 (Thu)
Dickson Co. at Smyrna
Maury
Columbia at Lincoln Co.
Summertown at Mt. Pleasant
Franklin Co. at Spring Hill
Robertson
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
East Robertson at Westmoreland
Rutherford
Rockvale at Blackman
Eagleville at Huntland
LaVergne 33 at Nashville Overton 8 (Thu)
MTCS at Webb School
Oakland at Riverdale
Stewarts Creek at Siegel
Dickson Co. at Smyrna
Sumner
Beech at Gallatin
Baylor at Hendersonville
Station Camp at Portland
East Robertson at Westmoreland
Stewart Co. at White House
Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul
Wilson
RePublic 0 at Mt. Juliet 52 (Thu)
DCA at Mt. Juliet Christian
Williamson
*All on open date*