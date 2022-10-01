2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is in the books, and we have all the finals right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as finals come in.

Cheatham

White House Heritage 16 at Cheatham Co. 19

Trousdale Co.28 at Harpeth 29

Sycamore 49 at Stewart Co. 7

Davidson

Antioch 21 at Ensworth 55

Cane Ridge 35 at Smyrna 14

Glencliff 0 at Pearl Cohn 77

Hillsboro 49 at Hunters Lane 7

Hillwood 10 at Tullahoma 42

McGavock 22 at Nashville Overton 33

Stratford 14 at Smith Co. 41

Jackson Co. 18 at Maplewood 32

FRA 39 at CPA 38

MBA 35 at Pope John Paul 0

Father Ryan 42 at Knoxville Catholic 43

Davidson Academy 6 at Lipscomb Academy 58

Dickson

LaVergne 28 at Dickson Co. 34

Maury

Page 48 at Columbia Central 13

Mt. Pleasant 38 at Richland 28

Nolensville 42 at Spring Hill 0

Robertson

Henry Co. 29 at Springfield 28

Gordonsville 14 at Jo Byrns 6

Montgomery Central 7 at Greenbrier 20

Watertown 6 at East Robertson 12

Rutherford

Oakland 53 at Blackman 18

Wayne Co. 12 at Eagleville 14

King’s Academy 12 at MTCS 15

Riverdale 21 at Siegel 7 (Thu)

Rockvale 7 at Stewarts Creek 42 (Thu)

Sumner

West Creek 0 at Beech 38

Gallatin 42 at Rossview 7

Hendersonville 16 at Clarksville 56

Kenwood 14 at Portland 28

Westmoreland 30 at Whites Creek 0

White House 6 at Fairview 30

Wilson

White Co. 28 at Wilson Central 31

Watertown 30 at East Robertson 0

Lebanon 41 at Shelbyville 7

Green Hill 21 at East Nashville 53

DCA 47 at Clarksville Academy 6

Williamson

Independence 23 at Brentwood 24

Brentwood Academy 45 at Christian Brothers 9

BGA 31 at Goodpasture 41

Centennial 21 at Franklin 14

Franklin Grace 0 at Nashville Christian 36

Summit 7 at Ravenwood 35