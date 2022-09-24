2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 6

Middle Tennessee high school football week six is in the books, and we have all your final scores right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as finals come in.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 14 at Whites Creek 18

Harpeth 26 at McEwen 48

Sycamore 6 at White House 38

Davidson

Antioch 28 at Blackman 56

Cane Ridge 31 at CPA 28

Glencliff 0 at Lawrence Co. 44

Brentwood 42 at Hillsboro 7 (Thu)

Greenbrier 47 at Hillwood 2

Hunters Lane 31 at Stratford 4

Nashville Overton 59 at Clarksville Northwest 13

Maplewood 8 at Friendship Christian 55

Franklin 14 at McGavock 35

MBA 35 at Brentwood Academy 21

Bowling Green, KY 46 at Father Ryan 45

St. George’s 14 at FRA 42

St. Benedict 7 at Ensworth 66

Dickson

Creek Wood 28 at Montgomery Central 0

Centennial 24 at Dickson Co. 0

Maury

Columbia Academy 7 at Boyd Buchanan 55

Mt. Pleasant 20 at Columbia 32

Spring Hill 7 at Coffee Co. 42

Robertson

White House Heritage 7 at Fairview 41 (Thu)

Rossview 7 at Springfield 32

East Robertson 41 at Jo Byrns 0

Rutherford

Eagleville 28 at Cornersville 14

Stewarts Creek 38 at LaVergne 0

MTCS 38 at Lakeway Christian 21

Smyrna 15 at Riverdale 5

Rockvale 21 at Nolensville 49

Siegel 21 at Warren Co.18

Sumner

Summit 7 at Beech 22 (Thu)

Cookeville 29 at Gallatin 58

Hendersonville 10 at Ravenwood 27

Portland 15 at Macon Co. 42

Station Camp 34 at West Creek 13

Clay Co. 19 at Westmoreland 20

Pope John Paul 34 at BGA 27

Wilson

Mt. Juliet 31 at Wilson Central 3

Upperman 48 at Watertown 7

Lincoln Co. 0 at Lebanon 68

Green Hill 20 at White Co. 21

Silverdale 37 at DCA 7

Williamson

Webb School 7 at Franklin Grace 37

East Nashville 7 at Independence 32

Page 45 at Giles Co. 28

