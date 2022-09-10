2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 4

Middle Tennessee high school football week four is wrapped up and we have your week four final scores right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted.
Scores will be updated as finals come in.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. 14 at East Robertson 55
Sycamore 14 at Harpeth 35
Davidson
Centennial 42 at Antioch 6 (Thu)
Father Ryan 48 at Cane Ridge 28
Hillsboro 0 at East Nashville 14
Montgomery Central 7 at Hillwood 14
Davidson Academy 39 at Hunters Lane 6
Maplewood 0 at Nashville Overton 42
Stratford 57 at McGavock 0
CPA 10 at MBA 35 (Thu)
FRA 46 at Columbia Academy 21
Holy Innocents Episcopal, GA 9 at Ensworth 21
Calvert Hall, MD at Lipscomb Academy (Sat)
Maury
Green Hill 30 at Columbia 19
Spring Hill 14 at Lewis Co. 33
Robertson
White House Heritage 6 at DCA 50
Springfield 35 at Wilson Central 10 (Thu)
Houston Co. 6 at Jo Byrns 41
Lawrence Co. 0 at Greenbrier 22
Cheatham Co. 14 at East Robertson 55 (Thu)
Rutherford
Summit 21 at Blackman 54
Gordonsville 34 at Eagleville 0
Smyrna 38 at LaVergne 6
Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at MTCS 62
Oakland 45 at Ravenwood 31
Riverdale 41 at Shelbyville 3
Rockvale 24 at Lincoln Co. 21
Siegel 31 at Lebanon 28
Sumner
Gallatin 20 at Station Camp 28
White House 21 at Portland 49
Smith Co. 13 at Westmoreland 0
Pope John Paul 45 at Independence 14
Wilson
Springfield 35 at Wilson Central 10 (Thu)
Watertown 14 at DeKalb Co. 26
Warren Co. 0 at Mt. Juliet 41
Siegel 31 at Lebanon 28
Green Hill 30 at Columbia 19
Williamson
Brentwood Academy 42 at Whitehaven 7
BGA 7 at Nashville Christian 31
Henry Co. 12 at Brentwood 14
Centennial 42 at Antioch 6 (Thu)
Fairview 26 at Westview 32
Franklin 17 at Stewarts Creek 24
Franklin Grace 7 at Friendship Christian 28
Pope John Paul 45 at Independence 14 (Thu)
Liberty Creek 7 at Nolensville 53
Coffee Co. 14 at Page 28
Oakland 45 at Ravenwood 31
Summit 21 at Blackman 54