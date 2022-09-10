2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 4

Middle Tennessee high school football week four is wrapped up and we have your week four final scores right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted.

Scores will be updated as finals come in.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 14 at East Robertson 55

Sycamore 14 at Harpeth 35

Davidson

Centennial 42 at Antioch 6 (Thu)

Father Ryan 48 at Cane Ridge 28

Hillsboro 0 at East Nashville 14

Montgomery Central 7 at Hillwood 14

Davidson Academy 39 at Hunters Lane 6

Maplewood 0 at Nashville Overton 42

Stratford 57 at McGavock 0

CPA 10 at MBA 35 (Thu)

FRA 46 at Columbia Academy 21

Holy Innocents Episcopal, GA 9 at Ensworth 21

Calvert Hall, MD at Lipscomb Academy (Sat)

Maury

Green Hill 30 at Columbia 19

Spring Hill 14 at Lewis Co. 33

Robertson

White House Heritage 6 at DCA 50

Houston Co. 6 at Jo Byrns 41

Lawrence Co. 0 at Greenbrier 22

Rutherford

Summit 21 at Blackman 54

Gordonsville 34 at Eagleville 0

Smyrna 38 at LaVergne 6

Mt. Juliet Christian 0 at MTCS 62

Oakland 45 at Ravenwood 31

Riverdale 41 at Shelbyville 3

Rockvale 24 at Lincoln Co. 21

Siegel 31 at Lebanon 28

Sumner

Gallatin 20 at Station Camp 28

White House 21 at Portland 49

Smith Co. 13 at Westmoreland 0

Pope John Paul 45 at Independence 14

Wilson

Watertown 14 at DeKalb Co. 26

Warren Co. 0 at Mt. Juliet 41

Williamson

Brentwood Academy 42 at Whitehaven 7

BGA 7 at Nashville Christian 31

Henry Co. 12 at Brentwood 14

Fairview 26 at Westview 32

Franklin 17 at Stewarts Creek 24

Franklin Grace 7 at Friendship Christian 28

Liberty Creek 7 at Nolensville 53

Coffee Co. 14 at Page 28

