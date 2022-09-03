2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 3

Middle Tennessee high school football week 3 is in the books and despite weather delays we have your final scores right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Scores will be updated as finals come in.
Cheatham
White House 42 at Cheatham Co. 6
Whites Creek 6 at Harpeth 17
Sycamore 28 at Waverly 50
Davidson
Antioch 0 at LaVergne 31
McGavock 7 at Cane Ridge 35 (Thu)
Greenbrier 47 at Glencliff 13
Hillsboro 0 at Smyrna 2
Hillwood 0 at Pearl Cohn 58 (Thu)
Hunters Lane 0 at Mt. Juliet 42
John Overton 35 at Dickson Co. 0
Stratford 14 at East Nashville 54
Smith Co. 39 at Maplewood 0 (Thu)
CPA 28 at BGA 0
MBA 23 at McCallie 20
Pope John Paul 49 at Father Ryan 35
FRA 35 at Davidson Academy 7
Christian Brothers 10 at Ensworth 44
Goodpasture 0 at Lipscomb Academy 52
Dickson
Marshall Co. 17 at Creek Wood 14
John Overton 35 at Dickson Co. 0
Maury
Columbia 21 at Franklin Co. 34
Mt. Pleasant 20 at Cascade 13 (Thu)
Page at Spring Hill (Sat)
Robertson
Clarksville Northeast 14 at Springfield 50
Red Boiling Springs 7 at Jo Byrns 38
East Robertson 24 at Trousdale Co. 6
Rutherford
Blackman 34 at Riverdale 27
Eagleville 0 at Moore Co.21
Antioch 0 at LaVergne 31
MTCS 52 at Clarksville Academy 37
Stewarts Creek 14 at Oakland 65
Siegel 10 at Rockvale 27
Hillsboro 0 at Smyrna 2
Sumner
Hendersonville 8 at Beech 35
West Creek 7 at Gallatin 19 (Thu)
Clarksville Northwest 7 at Portland 42
White Co. 54 at Station Camp 27
Watertown 0 at Westmoreland 20 (Thu)
Wilson
Wilson Central 0 at Green Hill 35
Hunters Lane 0 at Mt. Juliet 42
Cookeville 14 at Lebanon 41
Williamson
Briarcrest 7 at Brentwood Academy 38
CPA 28 at BGA 0
Brentwood at Summit
Independence at Centennial (Sat)
Fairview 40 at Stewart Co. 7
Ravenwood at Franklin (Sat)
Collinwood at Grace Christian
Nolensville 38 at Lincoln Co. 14
Page at Spring Hill