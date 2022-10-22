2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Week 10

Middle Tennessee high school football week ten is wrapped up, and we have all the final scores right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. 14 at Waverly 42

Harpeth 48 at Hickman Co. 13

Fairview 39 at Sycamore 3

Davidson

Nashville Overton 46 at Antioch 0

Dickson Co. 0 at Cane Ridge 41

Glencliff 6 at Creek Wood 49

Mt. Juliet 53 at Hillsboro 24

Lawrence Co. 49 at Hillwood 14

Hunters Lane 13 at White Co. 46

Stratford 3 at Davidson Academy 47

Clarksville 40 at Maplewood 6

Smyrna 41 at McGavock 21 (Thu)

Lipscomb Academy 43 at CPA 21

Baylor 34 at MBA 42

BGA 7 at FRA 42

Brentwood Academy 10 at Ensworth 7(Thu)

Dickson

Glencliff 6 at Creek Wood 49

Dickson Co. 0 at Cane Ridge 41

Maury

Mt. Pleasant 24 at Spring Hill 0

Robertson

Stewart Co. 12 at White House Heritage 21

Portland 0 at Springfield 40

Ezell-Harding 14 at Jo Byrns 38

Tullahoma 3 at Greenbrier 20

Forrest 14 at East Robertson 35 (Thu)

Rutherford

Cookeville 21 at Blackman 47

Collinwood 6 at Eagleville 35

LaVergne 19 at Centennial 34

Wayne Co.12 at MTCS 30

Liberty Creek 0 at Oakland 69

Riverdale 30 at East Nashville 12

Coffee Co. 35 at Rockvale 14

Siegel 33 at Lincoln Co. 6

Smyrna 41 at McGavock 21 (Thu)

Sumner

Brentwood 6 at Beech 27

Lebanon 14 at Gallatin 9

Rossview 14 at Hendersonville 35

Portland 0 at Springfield 40

Green Hill 28 at Station Camp 14

Westmoreland 14 at White House 16

Ravenwood 36 at Pope John Paul 38

Wilson

Wilson Central 14 at Stewarts Creek 56

Livingston Academy 14 at Watertown 38

Mt. Juliet 53 at Hillsboro 24

Lebanon 14 at Gallatin 9

Green Hill 28 at Station Camp 14

Franklin Grace 7 at DCA 38

Williamson

Brentwood Academy 10 at Ensworth 7 (Thu) *

BGA 7 at FRA 42

Brentwood 6 at Beech 27

LaVergne 19 at Centennial 34

Fairview 39 at Sycamore 3

Nolensville 30 at Franklin 20

Franklin Grace 7 at DCA 38

Independence 13 at Page 0

Ravenwood 36 at Pope John Paul 38

Shelbyville 0 at Summit 48