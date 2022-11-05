2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve the final scores for you.

The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Harpeth 0 at Bledsoe Co. 22

Sycamore 0 at Smith County 41

Davidson County

Gallatin 0 at Cane Ridge 48

John Overton 14 at Clarksville 47

Stratford 24 at Waverly Central 52

Maplewood 6 at Fairview 47

White House 10 at East Nashville 14

McGavock 22 at Beech 49

Boyd Buchanan 16 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 27

Montgomery Bell Academy BYE

Father Ryan 10 at MUS 17

Knoxville Grace 27 at Franklin Road Academy 49

Ensworth BYE

Lipscomb BYE

Dickson County

Creek Wood High 7 at Hardin Co. 14

Maury County

Scotts Hill 0 at Mount Pleasant 41

Columbia Academy 14 at Jackson Christian 49

Robertson County

Memphis Central 7 at Springfield 27

Jo Byrns 13 at Whitwell 38

Greenbrier 6 at Lexington 40

Polk Co 28 at East Robertson 55

Rutherford County

Cookeville 20 at Blackman 49

Eagleville 14 at Dresden 45

Tipton-Rosemark 14 at Middle Tennessee Christian 45

Shelbyville 0 at Oakland 65

Stewarts Creek 21 at Coffee Co 28

Riverdale 34 at Lebanon 41

Hendersonville 3 at Smyrna 27

Sumner County

McGavock 22 at Beech 49

Gallatin 0 at Cane Ridge 48

Hendersonville 3 at Smyrna 27

Portland 11 at Southwind 7

Meigs Co. 12 at Westmoreland 16

White House 10 at East Nashville 14

Briarcrest 13 at PJP II 35

Wilson County

Wilson Central 3 at Nolensville 41

Lincoln Co. 6 at Mt Juliet 43

Riverdale 34 at Lebanon 41

Green Hill 21 at Page 48

Fayette Academy 13 at DCA 48

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy BYE

Collierville 7 at Brentwood High 17

Centennial 28 at Bartlett 46

Maplewood 6 at Fairview 47

Independence 10 at Houston 27

Wilson Central 3 at Nolensville 41

Green Hill 21 at Page 48

Germantown 30 at Ravenwood 20