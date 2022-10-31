2022 Halloween Forecast – Damp and Cool

Slight change to tonight’s forecast. Bring an umbrella just in case if you are going trick or treating.

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.