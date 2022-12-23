2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills

The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday.

Despite the sun, thawing in this temps will be minimal. Roads will remain a problem, and watch those sidewalks.

Enjoy your Christmas and here is a look at your weekend forecast

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -17. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 27. West wind around 5 mph.