2022 Buyer’s Guide for Hot Tubs

If you're thinking about adding a hot tub to your home, you're probably "bubbling" with excitement. Get ready to dive into your purchase after considering these key questions:

Will your hot tub be indoors or outdoors?

Why are you buying it?

What’s the right size, and will it fit in your space?

Price versus cost.



Why Are You Buying It?

What is your primary reason or reasons for buying a hot tub? This is important because it significantly changes the size or even configuration of the hot tub you buy. For example, you’ll need to consider:



If you're looking for recreation and inviting a few friends over, you'll want plenty of seating.

Trade out the 10-seater for a hot tub with loungers so you can stretch out and let the stresses float away.

Some hot tubs are configured for wellness and exercise, such as a swim spa. Relief. If you’re experiencing occasional or chronic pain or have a medical condition for which hydrotherapy has been recommended, you’ll want to find a hot tub with the right jets. That means not just having a bunch of them but having jets with proper positioning and power.

Where Will the Hot Tub Be?

You know it matters in real estate – location, location, location! But did you know it matters with hot tubs, too? For starters, will it be indoors or outdoors? If it’s inside, make sure your designated space is accessible for the dimensions of the hot tub (i.e. doorways and hallways.) If you’re putting it outside, is it on a deck, a slab, a corner of the backyard? Measure your space carefully and only look at hot tubs that fit the footprint. Otherwise, you could be setting yourself up for disappointment. Nothing’s more frustrating than falling in love with the perfect hot tub that won’t fit!

Price Versus Cost

These two aren’t the same thing and should be carefully considered. The price is the money you’ll spend to purchase a hot tub. Look beyond the sticker price to the potential add-ons, like building a slab or the installation fees. The cost that should be given due consideration includes the ongoing money to operate the hot tub, including repairs and utility bills. When you weigh price versus cost, you may discover that a cheaper investment at the beginning may be more costly in the long run.

Ask The Hot Tub Experts

There is no right or wrong time to install a hot tub. However, you may find yourself at the mercy of either Mother Nature or in line behind other customers.

