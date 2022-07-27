2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: List of Ineligible Items

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.
In addition to clothing that is over $100 and computers that cost more than $1,500, there are several other items that are not eligible for the tax-free weekend. We’ve provided a list below.
Here is the list of items NOT eligible for tax-free weekend
Belt Buckles
Belt buckles sold separately are not exempt.
Belts, tool
Boots, ski
Breathing Masks
Bridal apparel, other than gowns or veils
Briefcases
Cell Phones, including smart phones
Clothing Accessories or Equipment
Incidental items worn on the person or in conjunction with clothing.
Compact Disks
Computer storage media
Computer Software
Basic computer software purchased with a bundled system is exempt. Individually purchased software and upgraded software purchased with a bundled system is taxable.
Computer Storage Media
Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).
Cosmetics
Diskettes
Computer storage media
Electronic Readers
Electronic Schedulers
School computer supply
Emblems
Emblems sold separately are not exempt.
Fabric
Face Shields
Fins, swim
Glasses, safety
Globes
Gloves, protective or welders’
Gloves, sports
Goggles, safety
Goggles, sports
Guards, sports hand, elbow, mouth, shin
Hair Notions
Handbags
Hard Hats
Hearing Protectors
Helmets
Jewelry
Jump Drives
Computer storage media
Leased Items
Maps
Paintbrushes, other
Paintbrushes not used for artwork are taxable.
Paints, other
Only acrylic tempora, or oil paints defined as school art supplies are exempt.
Patches
Patches sold separately are not exempt.
Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)
School computer supply
Printer Ink
School computer supply
Printer Paper
School computer supply
Printer Supplies
School computer supply
Printers
School computer supply
Protective Equipment
Items for human wear and designed as protection of the wearer against injury or disease or as protections against damage or injury of other persons or property, but not suitable for general use.
Reference Books
Reference Maps
Rented Items
Respirators, paint or dust
School Computer Supplies
Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).
School Instructional Material
Reference books, and reference maps and globes. Textbooks and workbooks exempt under existing law.
Sewing Equipment & Supplies
Sewing Materials
Materials that become part of clothing are not exempt.
Shoes, ballet or tap
Shoes, cleated or spiked
Shoulder Pads for Dresses, Jackets, etc.
Shoulder Pads, sports
Skates, roller and ice
Ski Boots
Skin Diving Suits
Smart Phones
Sport or Recreational Equipment
Items designed for human use and worn in conjunction with an athletic or recreational activity that are not suitable for general use.
Sunglasses
Telephones
Thread
Thumb Drives
Tool Belts
Trade or Business, items used in
Umbrellas
Video Game Consoles
Wallets
Watches
Welders’ Gloves
Wetsuits
Yarn
Zippers