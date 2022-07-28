2022-23 SACC Registration Still Open

Families may still register for the 2022-23 School Age Child Care (SACC) program. However, based on registration numbers at each school site, families may be placed on a waiting list until registration and staffing numbers are finalized.

The SACC program offers full-time and part-time care for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Full-time morning or afternoon care costs $63 per week, per child. Both morning and afternoon care costs $76 per week. Part-time care costs $20 per day, per child. More information about tuition fees and care options is available on the WCS SACC page.

Morning care starts at 6:30 a.m. until the beginning of the school day, and afternoon care runs from dismissal until 6 p.m. First through fifth-grade students may start attending SACC Friday, August 5. Care for kindergarten students opens Monday, August 15.

The SACC program is offered at all WCS elementary schools. To register, visit the WCS SACC Parent Portal. There is a $40 non-refundable registration fee.

Space is limited, and once a cap is met at each location, families will be placed on a waiting list. Families will be taken from the list in the order they are received.

The district is also looking to hire SACC student workers at sites around the county. Students must be in WCS and be at least 16 years old. To apply, visit the WCS Careers page, click Job Vacancies and fill out the WCS Student Worker Application.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS