Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 6

Here are the scores for Week 6 of high school football.
Sept 24, 2021
- Brentwood vs Hillsboro:31-7
- Centennial vs Dickson County: 41-7
- Fairview @ White House Heritage: 33-14
- Franklin vs McGavock: 28-12
- Independence @ East Nashville: 40-18
- Nolensville @ Rockvale: 15-33
- Ravenwood @ Hendersonville: 35-28
- Summit vs Beech: 39-7
- BGA vs PJPII: 35-39
- BA vs MBA: 0-21
- CPA @ Cane Ridge: 42-10
- Father Ryan @ Bowling Green, KY: 38-14
- FRA @ St George’s: 41-14
- GCA @ Webb: 47-10
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.