Williamson County High School Football Scores Week 4

Here are the scores for Week 4 of high school football.
Sept 10, 2021
- Brentwood vs Henry Co: 21-14
- Centennial vs Antioch: 43-6
- Fairview vs Westview: 14-47
- Franklin vs Stewarts Creek: 20-30
- Independence vs PJPII: 38-56
- Nolensville @ Ensworth: 6-59
- Page @ Coffee Co: 38-17
- Ravenwood vs LCA-VA: 35-14
- Spring Hill vs Lewis Co: 17-23
- Summit vs Blackman: 55-20
- BGA vs NCS: 28-21
- BA vs Whitehaven: 19-6
- CPA vs MBA: 24-10
- Father Ryan vs Cane Ridge: 48-0
- FRA vs Columbia Academy: 49-13
- GCA vs FCS: 14-37
Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.
