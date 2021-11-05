Williamson County High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Here are the scores for Week 1 of playoffs for Williamson County high school football.

Nov 5, 2021

  • Brentwood @ Germantown: Brentwood wins 24 – 21
  • Fairview @ Smith Co: Smith Co wins 18-7
  • Independence @ Collierville: Collierville wins 44-13
  • Nolensville @ Station Camp: Nolensville wins 52-21
  • Page vs Wilson Central: Page wins 34-14
  • Ravenwood vs Whitehaven: Ravenwood wins 21-14
  • Summit vs Houston: Summit wins 27-7
  • BGA vs Chattanooga Christian: BGA wins 28-27
  • BA – Bye
  • CPA vs Boyd Buchanan: CPA wins 41-9
  • Father Ryan @ MUS: Father Ryan wins 14 – 0
  • FRA @ CAK: CAK wins 21-0
  • GCA @ Kings Academy: King’s Academy wins 55-36
