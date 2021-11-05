Williamson County High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Here are the scores for Week 1 of playoffs for Williamson County high school football.
Nov 5, 2021
- Brentwood @ Germantown: Brentwood wins 24 – 21
- Fairview @ Smith Co: Smith Co wins 18-7
- Independence @ Collierville: Collierville wins 44-13
- Nolensville @ Station Camp: Nolensville wins 52-21
- Page vs Wilson Central: Page wins 34-14
- Ravenwood vs Whitehaven: Ravenwood wins 21-14
- Summit vs Houston: Summit wins 27-7
- BGA vs Chattanooga Christian: BGA wins 28-27
- BA – Bye
- CPA vs Boyd Buchanan: CPA wins 41-9
- Father Ryan @ MUS: Father Ryan wins 14 – 0
- FRA @ CAK: CAK wins 21-0
- GCA @ Kings Academy: King’s Academy wins 55-36