Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 9

Here is the schedule for Week 9 of high school football.

Oct 13-15, 2021

Williamson County

  • Brentwood – off
  • Centennial – off
  • Fairview – off
  • Franklin – off
  • Independence – off
  • Nolensville – off
  • Page – off
  • Ravenwood – off
  • Summit – off
  • Spring Hill @ Franklin Co
  • BGA – off
  • BA vs WTPA – game Wednesday, Oct 13
  • CPA – off
  • Father Ryan @ McCallie
  • FRA – off
  • GCA – off

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.

