Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 8

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of high school football.
Oct 7-8, 2021
- Brentwood @ Franklin
- Centennial @ Ravenwood
- Fairview @ Camden
- Independence @ Summit
- Nolensville @ Page
- BGA @ McCallie
- BA @ ELC, GA
- CPA @ Oakland – game Thursday, Oct 7
- Father Ryan vs Northeast – game Thursday, Oct 7
- FRA vs Stratford – game Thursday, Oct 7
- GCA @ Clarksville
Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.