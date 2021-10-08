Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 8

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Page High School vs Fairview High School Aug 2021 game/photos by WCS

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night

Oct 7-8, 2021

  • Brentwood @ Franklin
  • Centennial @ Ravenwood
  • Fairview @ Camden
  • Independence @ Summit
  • Nolensville @ Page
  • BGA @ McCallie
  • BA @ ELC, GA
  • CPA @ Oakland – game Thursday, Oct 7
  • Father Ryan vs Northeast – game Thursday, Oct 7
  • FRA vs Stratford – game Thursday, Oct 7
  • GCA @ Clarksville

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.

