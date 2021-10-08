Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 8

Here is the schedule for Week 8 of high school football.

Oct 7-8, 2021

Brentwood @ Franklin

Centennial @ Ravenwood

Fairview @ Camden

Independence @ Summit

Nolensville @ Page

BGA @ McCallie

BA @ ELC, GA

CPA @ Oakland – game Thursday, Oct 7

Father Ryan vs Northeast – game Thursday, Oct 7

FRA vs Stratford – game Thursday, Oct 7

GCA @ Clarksville

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.