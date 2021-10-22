Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 10

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of high school football.

Oct 22, 2021

  • Brentwood vs Beech
  • Centennial @ LaVergne
  • Fairview vs Sycamore
  • Franklin @ Nolensville
  • Independence vs Page
  • Ravenwood vs PJPII
  • Summit @ Shelbyville
  • Spring Hill @ Mt Pleasant
  • BGA vs FRA
  • BA vs Ensworth
  • CPA @ Lipscomb
  • Father Ryan –  off
  • GCA vs DCA

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.

