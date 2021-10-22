Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 10

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of high school football.

Brentwood vs Beech

Centennial @ LaVergne

Fairview vs Sycamore

Franklin @ Nolensville

Independence vs Page

Ravenwood vs PJPII

Summit @ Shelbyville

Spring Hill @ Mt Pleasant

BGA vs FRA

BA vs Ensworth

CPA @ Lipscomb

Father Ryan – off

GCA vs DCA

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.