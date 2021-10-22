Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 10

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of high school football.
Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
Oct 22, 2021
- Brentwood vs Beech
- Centennial @ LaVergne
- Fairview vs Sycamore
- Franklin @ Nolensville
- Independence vs Page
- Ravenwood vs PJPII
- Summit @ Shelbyville
- Spring Hill @ Mt Pleasant
- BGA vs FRA
- BA vs Ensworth
- CPA @ Lipscomb
- Father Ryan – off
- GCA vs DCA
Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.