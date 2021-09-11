Week 4 High School Football Wrap-ups

Ravenwood vs Life Christian

Brentwood Ravenwood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 35-14 victory over Life Christian on September 10 in Tennessee football action.

Brentwood Ravenwood’s position showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brentwood Ravenwood’s offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over Chester Life Christian at the intermission.

The Raptors darted in front of the Eagles 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Brentwood vs Henry County

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brentwood didn’t mind, dispatching Paris Henry County 21-14 on September 10 in Tennessee football action.

Brentwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 60-27 lead over Paris Henry County.

The Patriots took a 14-0 lead over the Bruins heading to the intermission locker room.

The Patriots showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Bruins as the first quarter ended.

Fairview vs Westview

Martin Westview trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 47-14 win over Fairview in Tennessee high school football on September 10.

Martin Westview broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-14 lead over Fairview.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-0.

Fairview started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Martin Westview at the end of the first quarter.

Summit vs Blackman

Summit painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Murfreesboro Blackman’s defense for a 55-20 win in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 10.

The Spartans remained on top of the Blaze through a scoreless second and third quarters.

The Spartans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Blaze through the first quarter.

Page vs Coffee County

Manchester Coffee County had no answers as Franklin Page roared to a 38-17 victory during this Tennessee football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Centennial vs Antioch

Franklin Centennial controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 43-6 victory over Antioch in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 10.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Nolensville vs Ensworth

Ensworth’s river of points eventually washed away Nolensville in a 59-6 offensive cavalcade during this Tennessee football game. .

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.