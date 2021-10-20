2021 Pumpkinfest Entertainment Lineup Released

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN 36th annual PumpkinFest presented by FirstBank will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a full schedule of live music and entertainment on two stages.

T-Mobile Main Stage:

10:00-10:30 AM Franklin School of Performing Arts

10:40-11:10 AM WCPR’s Rhythm and Spirit Dance Program

11:30 – 12:30 PM Costume Contest (People)

1:00-1:30 PM Ann Carroll School of Dance

2:00-2:30 PM ROOTS Academy

2:40-3:10 PM Brittany Hadley Storm Acapella Group

3:40-4:10 PM Well Run Dry

4:30 – 5:00 PM Costume Contest (pets)

5:00-5:30 PM Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players

5:40-6:10 PM Mark Anthony Ensemble

Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:

10:00 AM River and Rail

10:30 AM Addison Gossage

11:00 AM PARADE

11:30 AM Nina and Caroline

12:00 PM Ele Ivory

12:30 PM Riley Buck

1:00-3:00 PM Lipscomb Academy

3:00 PM Oliva Henn

3:30 PM Sarah Free

4:00 PM PARADE

4:30 PM Kelle Cates

5:00 PM Luke Bandy

5:30PM Lexi Gail

6:00 PM Bo Tillman

6:30 PM Jaco Pregont

Guests can experience new activities such as a Haunted History Tour of the Old, Old Jail and Trick or Treat Trail of Downtown Franklin Association merchant members. Traditional activities include individual costume contests for people and pets, arts and crafts, food trucks, pumpkin carving, photo-ops, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, Autumn Alley presented by Geico, Chili Fest and Beer Garden presented by Downtown Franklin Rotary, and a Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery.

Sponsors and key supporters include T-Mobile, Lipscomb University, Geico, Grace Chapel, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, and Downtown Franklin Rotary Club. For more information or to register for the costume contests, visit FranklinPumpkinFest.com. Volunteers are still being sought to help out with a variety of roles to make the Festival a success, visit https://bit.ly/PumpkinFest- Volunteer for available roles and to sign-up.