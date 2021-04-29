2021 Pilgrimage Festival Tickets Now on Sale

Pilgrimage Festival returns to Harlinsdale Farm this September and tickets are on sale now.

The two-day festival takes place September 25 – 26, 2021 on the 200-acre Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd).

The lineup includes The Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $189 for general admission for the two-day festival featuring 50 artists with five stages, and a lineup that features something for everyone.

VIP tickets are $999 which gives you express entry, parking onsite, access to the VIP lounge, and front viewing areas to the two main stages.

Buy your tickets here.