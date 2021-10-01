2021 Nashville Film Festival Underway

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) has begun, taking place through October 6, 2021.

This year, the festival will have in-person screenings, events, workshops, panels, and a virtual festival platform to host more than 150 planned films.

The festival will take place across a selection of iconic cultural venues in the heart of the city, including:

Rocketown (601 4th Ave. S) – Downtown’s vast event and concert venue will be home to Opening Night events on Thursday, September 30, and festival screenings, Q&As, and select live events through Sunday, October 3

Belmont University Theater (1900 Belmont Ave) – A world-class performing arts center on the heart of Belmont's campus, the theater will host film screenings and panel discussions on Monday, October 4

Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton St.) – A turn-of-the-century auto factory turned Nashville's most unique concert & event venue, Marathon Music Works will host film screenings, Q&As, live music performances, and more on Tuesday, October 5

The Belcourt Theater (2012 Belcourt Ave) – Home to silent movies when it opened in 1925, then the Grand Ole Opry and more, the historical Belcourt Theater will host the Nashville Film Festival Closing Night presentation on Wednesday, October 6

See the full slate of films and programs selected for the 52nd Nashville Film Festival on their website.

NashFilm will also host events and programs that highlight the many aspects of filmmaking, including a Screenwriting Competition (September 30-October 6); Music Programming (virtual panels, workshops and more, September 29-October 1); the Creators Conference (film industry panels and conversations, October 1-2); and live music performances and new artist showcases throughout the week.

Attendees have the option to purchase passes for the in-person experiences only or a combination pass that offers access to both in-person and virtual screenings and events. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org.