2021 CMT Awards Set for June 9

The 2021 CMT Music Awards” will air on Wednesday, June 9 at 7 pm

Airing from Nashville, this award show is country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show. During the event they will celebrate music’s hottest stars, delivering two-and-a-half hours of nonstop performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations in and around Music City.

More details are forthcoming in the following weeks. At last year’s event, Carrie Underwood took home Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone.” But the anthem of 2020 “One Margarita” by Luke Bryan won Male Video of the Year which has over 35 million views to date. Watch the video below.

