High School Football Schedule Week 9

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Football

Here is the schedule for Week 9 of Williamson County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 15-16, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
BGA vs Lincoln CoLincoln CoThursday, Oct 15
Brentwood vs FranklinBrentwoodFriday, Oct 16
CPA vs GoodpastureCPAFriday, Oct 16
Fairview vs HarpethFairviewFriday, Oct 16
Father Ryan vs McCallieFather RyanFriday, Oct 16
GCA vs MTCSMTCSFriday, Oct 16
Independence vs DicksonIndependenceFriday, Oct 16
Nolensville vs MaplewoodMaplewoodFriday, Oct 16
Page vs ColumbiaPageFriday, Oct 16
Ravenwood vs SmyrnaRavenwoodFriday, Oct 16
Spring Hill vs Marshall CoSpring HillFriday, Oct 16
Summit vs ShelbyvilleSummitFriday, Oct 16

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here