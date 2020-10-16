High School Football Schedule Week 9

Here is the schedule for Week 9 of Williamson County high school football.
Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
Oct 15-16, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|BGA vs Lincoln Co
|Lincoln Co
|Thursday, Oct 15
|Brentwood vs Franklin
|Brentwood
|Friday, Oct 16
|CPA vs Goodpasture
|CPA
|Friday, Oct 16
|Fairview vs Harpeth
|Fairview
|Friday, Oct 16
|Father Ryan vs McCallie
|Father Ryan
|Friday, Oct 16
|GCA vs MTCS
|MTCS
|Friday, Oct 16
|Independence vs Dickson
|Independence
|Friday, Oct 16
|Nolensville vs Maplewood
|Maplewood
|Friday, Oct 16
|Page vs Columbia
|Page
|Friday, Oct 16
|Ravenwood vs Smyrna
|Ravenwood
|Friday, Oct 16
|Spring Hill vs Marshall Co
|Spring Hill
|Friday, Oct 16
|Summit vs Shelbyville
|Summit
|Friday, Oct 16