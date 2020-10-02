High School Football Schedule Week 7

Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Williamson County high school football.
Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
Sept Oct 2-3, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Brentwood Academy vs Knox Catholic
|Brentwood Academy
|Saturday, Oct 3, 11am
|Brentwood vs Oakland
|Brentwood
|7pm
|Centennial vs Franklin
|Franklin
|7pm
|CPA vs Lipscomb
|Lipscomb
|7pm
|Fairview vs Camden
|Camden
|7pm
|Father Ryan vs Ensworth
|Father Ryan
|7pm
|FRA vs Goodpasture
|FRA
|7pm
|GCA vs Friendship Christian
|GCA
|7:30pm
|Ravenwood vs Dickson County
|Ravenwood
|7pm
|Spring Hill vs Maplewood
|Spring Hill
|7pm