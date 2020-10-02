High School Football Schedule Week 7

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Williamson County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Sept Oct 2-3, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Brentwood Academy vs Knox CatholicBrentwood AcademySaturday, Oct 3, 11am
Brentwood vs OaklandBrentwood7pm
Centennial vs FranklinFranklin7pm
CPA vs LipscombLipscomb7pm
Fairview vs CamdenCamden7pm
Father Ryan vs EnsworthFather Ryan7pm
FRA vs GoodpastureFRA7pm
GCA vs Friendship ChristianGCA7:30pm
Ravenwood vs Dickson CountyRavenwood7pm
Spring Hill vs MaplewoodSpring Hill7pm

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here