Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 4

Here is the schedule for Week 4 of Williamson County high school football.
Sept 11, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Battle Ground Academy vs Nashville Christian
|Nashville Christian
|7pm
|Brentwood vs Henry Co
|Brentwood
|7pm
|Centennial vs Siegel
|Centennial
|7pm
|CPA vs Ensworth
|CPA
|7pm
|Fairview vs Waverly Central
|Fairview
|7pm
|Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul II
|Pope John Paul II
|7pm
|Franklin Road Academy vs St George's
|Franklin Road Academy
|7pm
|Franklin vs Summit
|Summit
|7pm
|Grace Christian Academy vs Cornersville
|Grace Christian Academy
|7pm
|Independence vs Blackman
|Blackman
|7pm
|Page vs Lipscomb
|Lipscomb
|7pm
|Ravenwood vs Pulaski Academy
|Pulaski Academy
|7pm
|Spring Hill vs Lincoln Co
|Spring Hill
|7pm