Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 4

Here is the schedule for Week 4 of Williamson County high school football.

Sept 11, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Battle Ground Academy vs Nashville ChristianNashville Christian7pm
Brentwood vs Henry CoBrentwood7pm
Centennial vs SiegelCentennial7pm
CPA vs EnsworthCPA7pm
Fairview vs Waverly CentralFairview7pm
Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul IIPope John Paul II7pm
Franklin Road Academy vs St George'sFranklin Road Academy7pm
Franklin vs SummitSummit7pm
Grace Christian Academy vs CornersvilleGrace Christian Academy7pm
Independence vs BlackmanBlackman7pm
Page vs LipscombLipscomb7pm
Ravenwood vs Pulaski AcademyPulaski Academy7pm
Spring Hill vs Lincoln CoSpring Hill7pm

