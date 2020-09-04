Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 3

Here is the schedule for Week 3 of Williamson County high school football.

Sept 3-4, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Battle Ground Academy vs Goodpasture ChristianGoodpasture Christian7pm
Brentwood Academy vs McCallieMcCallie6pm
Centennial vs IndependenceCentennial 7pm
Fairview vs Cheatham Co CentralFairview 7pm
Franklin vs RavenwoodFranklin7pm
Grace Christian Academy vs The King's AcademyGrace Christian Academy7:30pm
Nolensville vs Spring HillNolensville7pm
Page vs Shelbyville Central Shelbyville Central7pm
Summit vs Columbia CentralSummit7pm
CPA vs Bartlett High SchoolMilan High SchoolTHURS, 6pm

