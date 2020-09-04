Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 3

Here is the schedule for Week 3 of Williamson County high school football.
Sept 3-4, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Battle Ground Academy vs Goodpasture Christian
|Goodpasture Christian
|7pm
|Brentwood Academy vs McCallie
|McCallie
|6pm
|Centennial vs Independence
|Centennial
|7pm
|Fairview vs Cheatham Co Central
|Fairview
|7pm
|Franklin vs Ravenwood
|Franklin
|7pm
|Grace Christian Academy vs The King's Academy
|Grace Christian Academy
|7:30pm
|Nolensville vs Spring Hill
|Nolensville
|7pm
|Page vs Shelbyville Central
|Shelbyville Central
|7pm
|Summit vs Columbia Central
|Summit
|7pm
|CPA vs Bartlett High School
|Milan High School
|THURS, 6pm