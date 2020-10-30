High School Football Schedule Week 11

Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Williamson County high school football.
|Teams
|Location
|When
|BGA vs Lipscomb Academy
|BGA
|Friday, Oct 30
|BA vs Baylor
|Baylor
|Friday, Oct 30
|Brentwood vs Centennial
|Brentwood
|Friday, Oct 30
|CPA vs FRA
|CPA
|Friday, Oct 30
|Fairview vs Stewart Co
|Stewart Co
|Friday, Oct 30
|Father Ryan vs Knoxville Catholic
|Father Ryan
|Friday, Oct 30
|Franklin vs Dickson Co
|Dickson Co
|Friday, Oct 30
|GCA vs GBA
|GBA
|Friday, Oct 30
|Independence vs Ravenwood
|Independence
|Friday, Oct 30
|Nolensville vs Marshall Co
|Nolensville
|Friday, Oct 30
|Page vs Franklin Co
|Page
|Friday, Oct 30
|Spring Hill vs Lawrence Co
|Spring Hill
|Friday, Oct 30