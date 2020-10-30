High School Football Schedule Week 11

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Football

Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Williamson County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 30, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
BGA vs Lipscomb AcademyBGAFriday, Oct 30
BA vs BaylorBaylorFriday, Oct 30
Brentwood vs CentennialBrentwoodFriday, Oct 30
CPA vs FRACPAFriday, Oct 30
Fairview vs Stewart CoStewart CoFriday, Oct 30
Father Ryan vs Knoxville CatholicFather RyanFriday, Oct 30
Franklin vs Dickson CoDickson CoFriday, Oct 30
GCA vs GBAGBAFriday, Oct 30
Independence vs RavenwoodIndependenceFriday, Oct 30
Nolensville vs Marshall CoNolensvilleFriday, Oct 30
Page vs Franklin CoPageFriday, Oct 30
Spring Hill vs Lawrence CoSpring HillFriday, Oct 30

