High School Football Schedule Week 10

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of Williamson County high school football.
Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
Oct 22, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|BGA vs Spring Hill
|BGA
|Friday, Oct 23
|BA vs Ensworth
|Ensworth
|Friday, Oct 23
|Brentwood vs Independence
|Brentwood
|Friday, Oct 23
|Centennial vs PJPII
|PJPII
|Friday, Oct 23
|CPA vs Lipscomb Academy
|Lipscomb Academy
|Friday, Oct 23
|Fairview vs Dickson Co
|Dickson Co
|Friday, Oct 23
|Father Ryan vs Cane Ridge
|Father Ryan
|Friday, Oct 23
|FRA vs South Gibson
|FRA
|Friday, Oct 23
|GCA vs DCA
|GCA
|Friday, Oct 23
|Nolensville vs Tullahoma
|Tullahoma
|Friday, Oct 23
|Page vs Lincoln Co
|Page
|Friday, Oct 23