High School Football Schedule Week 10

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Football

Here is the schedule for Week 10 of Williamson County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Oct 22, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
BGA vs Spring HillBGAFriday, Oct 23
BA vs EnsworthEnsworthFriday, Oct 23
Brentwood vs IndependenceBrentwoodFriday, Oct 23
Centennial vs PJPIIPJPIIFriday, Oct 23
CPA vs Lipscomb AcademyLipscomb AcademyFriday, Oct 23
Fairview vs Dickson CoDickson CoFriday, Oct 23
Father Ryan vs Cane RidgeFather RyanFriday, Oct 23
FRA vs South GibsonFRAFriday, Oct 23
GCA vs DCAGCAFriday, Oct 23
Nolensville vs TullahomaTullahomaFriday, Oct 23
Page vs Lincoln CoPageFriday, Oct 23

