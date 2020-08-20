Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 1

Williamson County high school football begins Friday, Aug 21! Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football.
Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
Aug 21, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|Time
|Brentwood Academy vs Lipscomb Academy
|Brentwood Academy
|7pm
|Brentwood High vs Nolensville
|Nolensville
|7pm
|Centennial vs Ravenwood
|Centennial
|7pm
|Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Riverdale
|Riverdale
|7pm
|Fairview vs Page
|Page
|7pm
|Franklin High vs Siegel
|Franklin
|7pm
|Grace Christian Academy vs Zion Christian Academy
|Grace Christian Academy
|7:30pm
|Independence vs Summit High
|Independence
|7pm
|Spring Hill High vs Columbia Central
|Spring Hill High
|7p
For fans who are unable to attend Friday night’s football game, high school media teachers or WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel, may live stream home events. The schedule for this Friday is listed below. Live streams may be found on either the home team’s YouTube channel or the WC-TV YouTube channel, depending on the game
Friday, August 21
- Brentwood High at Nolensville High: 7 p.m.
- Ravenwood High at Centennial High: 7 p.m.
- Fairview High at Page High: 7 p.m.
- WC-TV Game of the Week – Summit High at Independence High: 7 p.m.
- Siegel High at Franklin High: 7 p.m.