Williamson County High School Football Schedule Week 1

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Football

Williamson County high school football begins Friday, Aug 21! Here is the schedule for Week 1 of high school football.

Aug 21, 2020

TeamsLocationTime
Brentwood Academy vs Lipscomb AcademyBrentwood Academy7pm
Brentwood High vs Nolensville Nolensville7pm
Centennial vs RavenwoodCentennial7pm
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs RiverdaleRiverdale7pm
Fairview vs PagePage7pm
Franklin High vs SiegelFranklin7pm
Grace Christian Academy vs Zion Christian AcademyGrace Christian Academy7:30pm
Independence vs Summit HighIndependence7pm
Spring Hill High vs Columbia CentralSpring Hill High7p

For fans who are unable to attend Friday night’s football game, high school media teachers or WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel, may live stream home events. The schedule for this Friday is listed below. Live streams may be found on either the home team’s YouTube channel or the WC-TV YouTube channel, depending on the game

Friday, August 21

