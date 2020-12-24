2020 Williamson County Football Early Signing Day List

Here is a list of 2020 Williamson County football players that have signed early.
*Indicates Preferred Walk On.
Clemson
Jake Briningstool, TE, Ravenwood
Davidson
Grant Reeder, DL, Nolensville
Long Island University
Ryder Galardi, QB, Nolensville
Memphis
*Spencer Rich, LB, Brentwood
James Stewart, OL/DL, Brentwood Academy
Michigan
Junior Colson, LB, Ravenwood
Middlebury College
Josh Mondzelewski, OL, Brentwood
Navy
Jaxson Campbell, QB, Independence
Elijah Oatsvall, TE, Brentwood Academy
North Carolina
Eli Sutton, OL, Brentwood Academy
Stanford
*James Amsler, OL, Franklin
Tennessee
Walker Merrill, WR, Brentwood
Vanderbilt
John Howse, DB, Brentwood
Virginia
Noah Josey, OL, Brentwood Academy
