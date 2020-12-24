2020 Williamson County Football Early Signing Day List

from tnhighschoolfootball.com

football field

Here is a list of 2020 Williamson County football players that have signed early.

*Indicates Preferred Walk On.

Clemson
Jake Briningstool, TE, Ravenwood

Davidson
Grant Reeder, DL, Nolensville

Long Island University
Ryder Galardi, QB, Nolensville

Memphis
*Spencer Rich, LB, Brentwood
James Stewart, OL/DL, Brentwood Academy

Michigan
Junior Colson, LB, Ravenwood

Middlebury College
Josh Mondzelewski, OL, Brentwood

Navy
Jaxson Campbell, QB, Independence
Elijah Oatsvall, TE, Brentwood Academy

North Carolina
Eli Sutton, OL, Brentwood Academy

Stanford
*James Amsler, OL, Franklin

Tennessee
Walker Merrill, WR, Brentwood

Vanderbilt
John Howse, DB, Brentwood

Virginia
Noah Josey, OL, Brentwood Academy

