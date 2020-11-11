2020 Veterans Day Food Deals

It’s Veterans Day and many restaurants and other eateries are offering free or discounted meals for Veterans and active-duty military (with the proper identification) in honor of the day.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Ongoing 10% discount daily. Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.

Free meal from a special menu. Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Free meal from a special menu. Chopt Creative Salad Co .: 30% off military discount.

.: 30% off military discount. Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.

Free doughnut of your choice. Einstein Bros. Bagels : Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran.

: Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran. Famous Dave’s : Free Lunch – Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side

: Free Lunch – Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee. Local McDonald’s : Free extra value meal for all active and retired military personnel who are in uniform or present a military ID on Veterans Day. (This applies to Smyrna, Brentwood, Franklin, and Lavergne locations only)

: Free extra value meal for all active and retired military personnel who are in uniform or present a military ID on Veterans Day. (This applies to Smyrna, Brentwood, Franklin, and Lavergne locations only) Outback Steakhouse : Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID. Red Robin : From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

: From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries. Ruby Sunshine : 15 percent off your bill with a valid military ID.

: 15 percent off your bill with a valid military ID. Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.

Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice. Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for active service members and spouses.

Free tall hot brewed coffee for active service members and spouses. Zaxby’s: Free Boneless Wings Meal with proof of military service Wednesday