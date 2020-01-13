5 Long Layered Lengths

Natural texture is definitely in. Call them beachy lengths or give a nod to the 1970s layered soft and textured looks, either way they honor the many past trends of the last century. They’re soft, tousled, and relaxed, so a good texture spray will definitely come in handy. For those with super straight hair, gain these looks with a high-quality heat tool. Make sure your conditioner and hair care is up to dealing with heat damage.

