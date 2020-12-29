2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The TransPerfect Music City Bowl received word that due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes, coaches and staff following its final regular-season game and after consultation with local and state health departments, Missouri would be unable to participate in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Unfortunately, that has resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 game, which was slated to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium with Missouri taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“I want to thank the hard work of those involved in helping plan this year’s bowl, which we were prepared to host this week,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl said. “Unfortunately, Missouri’s high positive COVID-19 numbers have resulted in the cancelation of this game. We look forward to planning for 2021.”

The bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Ticketholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7-10 business days.