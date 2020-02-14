Pilgrimage Festival returns to Harlinsdale Farm this fall. The two-day festival will take place Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27.

The festival is now offering presale tickets. You can purchase two-day passes for $155 and VIP Village passes for $795.

The lineup has yet to be revealed. Past performers for Pilgrimage Festival include Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd, The Struts, Grace Potter, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake headlined Pilgrimage back in 2017, he also performed with Chris Stapleton at the festival. Timberlake was announced as a producer of the event back in 2016 but has yet to return as a performer.

Last year, the festival attendance averaged over 16,000 a day with a three million dollar economic impact for the local area.

To purchase presale tickets, visit the Pilgrimage Festival website here.