Christmas Tree Lots in Williamson County

Many Christmas tree lots are opening this weekend. If you’re looking for a live Christmas Tree, here’s a list of tree lots in Williamson County.
Know of a tree lot we missed? Let us know at [email protected]
3 locations
Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069
Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood TN 37027
All locations open Saturday, November 21.
Hours:
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 7 days/week
Santa’s Trees offers custom home or office delivery and setup for your Christmas tree and accessories. We do the heavy lifting; you just string up the lights!
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County.
Tree lot open Saturday, November 21.
Hours:
Mondays through Friday Hours 4pm – 8pm
Weekend Hours, including Black Friday 10am – 8pm
Gateway Church Tree Lot also offers smores, a photo booth and a bonfire.
3 locations
Downtown Franklin: 4th Ave. Church of Christ rear parking lot
off 5th Avenue just north of Main Street.
Westhaven: Off Westhaven Blvd. next to Paddle Dog Adventures.
North Franklin: SiteOne Landscape Supply, near Hillsboro Rd. & Mack Hatcher Pkwy. intersection (across from Mapco).
South Franklin: Berry Farms. Off Hwy 431 and Goosecreek Bypass (across from Tito’s Restaurant).
All locations open Saturday, November 21 and will be open until Through December 22 (or when supplies run out.)
Hours:
Saturday, Nov 21st – 12pm – 6pm (special hours for first day)
Normal Hours:
Sundays 12pm – 6pm
Mon – Thurs 4pm – 8pm
Fridays 3pm – 8pm
Saturdays 10am – 8p
*Special Black Friday hours 10am – 8pm
4Boy Scout Troop 16 Lot
4801 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station
Tree lot opens Friday, November 27.
Hours:
Friday, November 27th – 8am – 8pm (special Black Friday hours)
Normal Hours:
Wednesday – Friday, 5pm – 8pm
Saturdays 8am – 8pm
Sundays 9am – 8pm