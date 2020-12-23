Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services (in-person and virtual). Due to COVID-19, some churches have switched to virtual services only and some churches have capacity limitations; therefore, before visiting a church in person, please visit the church’s website and/or social media pages for additional information.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.

Franklin

Bethlehem First United Methodist Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services

6pm & 11pm

Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube

Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin

(615) 468-2200

Candlelight & Carols Outdoor Worship at 4:30 pm

Watch Online: Christ Community Church Website

Church of the City (Franklin)

Christmas Eve Service at capacity

Watch Online: YouTube

Franklin Christian Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 790-6605

9:45am & 11am

Watch Online: Franklin Christian Church Website

Gateway Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services

3pm, 5pm & 7pm

Watch Online: Gateway Church Website, Facebook and YouTube

Grace Chapel

3279 Southall Road, Franklin

(615) 591-5091

4pm & 6pm

Watch Online: Facebook

Harpeth Christian Church

1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin

(615) 790-0104

2pm & 4pm

Watch Online: Facebook

Franklin First UMC

Every Hour Through Christmas Day

Watch Online: Franklin First UMC Website

Luminous Anglican Parish

408 Church St., Franklin

Candlelight Celebration at 4pm

First Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin

(615) 794-5114

Outdoor Service at 4pm

Livestream Service at 5:30pm

Watch Online: First Presbyterian Church Website

Vineyard Church Franklin

308 Jordan Road, Franklin Tennessee

(615) 595-9355

Candlelight Service at 6p

Epworth United Methodist Church

Christmas Eve Online Service at 6:30pm

Watch Online: Facebook, Vimeo or Epworth Website

Fellowship Bible Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Service for Both Franklin and Brentwood Campuses

4:30p

Watch Online: Website, Franklin Facebook or YouTube

Brentwood

Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

(615) 373-3663

Offering online and drive-in services

Online Services:

4pm – Contemporary Band-Led

6pm – Traditional Choir-Led

8pm – Traditional Choir-Led

Drive-in Services:

3pm, 5pm and 7pm

Watch Online: BUMC Website

Harpeth Hills Church of Christ

Online Christmas Eve Service at 7pm

Watch Online: Facebook

Holy Family Catholic Church

In-person services at capacity

Livestream available at 4pm

Watch Online: Facebook

New Hope Community Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services at 5pm

Watch Online: New Hope Website

Fellowship Bible Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services for Both Franklin and Brentwood Campuses

4:30p

Watch Online: Website, Brentwood Facebook or YouTube

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church

Virtual Christmas Eve Service at 5pm

Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station

Church of the City (Spring Hill)

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill

(615) 465-5000

3pm, 5pm & 7pm

Watch Online: YouTube

Thompson Station Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services at 2pm, 3:30pm & 5pm

Watch Online: Facebook, YouTube or Thompson Station Church Website

Nolensville

Nolensville First United Methodist Church

Virtual Only Christmas Eve Service at 6pm

Watch Online: Nolensville First UMC Website

The Village Church

Sunset Middle School, 200 Sunset Trail, Nolensville

(615) 450-6450

Offering Online and Drive-in Christmas Eve Services

Virtual Service at 4pm

Watch Online: YouTube or The Village Church Website

Drive-In Worship Services: 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Reserve your spot here.