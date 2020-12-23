Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services (in-person and virtual). Due to COVID-19, some churches have switched to virtual services only and some churches have capacity limitations; therefore, before visiting a church in person, please visit the church’s website and/or social media pages for additional information.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.
Franklin
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services
6pm & 11pm
Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
(615) 468-2200
Candlelight & Carols Outdoor Worship at 4:30 pm
Watch Online: Christ Community Church Website
Church of the City (Franklin)
Christmas Eve Service at capacity
Watch Online: YouTube
Franklin Christian Church
4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 790-6605
9:45am & 11am
Watch Online: Franklin Christian Church Website
Gateway Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services
3pm, 5pm & 7pm
Watch Online: Gateway Church Website, Facebook and YouTube
Grace Chapel
3279 Southall Road, Franklin
(615) 591-5091
4pm & 6pm
Watch Online: Facebook
Harpeth Christian Church
1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin
(615) 790-0104
2pm & 4pm
Watch Online: Facebook
Franklin First UMC
Every Hour Through Christmas Day
Watch Online: Franklin First UMC Website
Luminous Anglican Parish
408 Church St., Franklin
Candlelight Celebration at 4pm
First Presbyterian Church
101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin
(615) 794-5114
Outdoor Service at 4pm
Livestream Service at 5:30pm
Watch Online: First Presbyterian Church Website
Vineyard Church Franklin
308 Jordan Road, Franklin Tennessee
(615) 595-9355
Candlelight Service at 6p
Epworth United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve Online Service at 6:30pm
Watch Online: Facebook, Vimeo or Epworth Website
Fellowship Bible Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Service for Both Franklin and Brentwood Campuses
4:30p
Watch Online: Website, Franklin Facebook or YouTube
Brentwood
Brentwood United Methodist Church
309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
(615) 373-3663
Offering online and drive-in services
Online Services:
4pm – Contemporary Band-Led
6pm – Traditional Choir-Led
8pm – Traditional Choir-Led
Drive-in Services:
3pm, 5pm and 7pm
Watch Online: BUMC Website
Harpeth Hills Church of Christ
Online Christmas Eve Service at 7pm
Watch Online: Facebook
Holy Family Catholic Church
In-person services at capacity
Livestream available at 4pm
Watch Online: Facebook
New Hope Community Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services at 5pm
Watch Online: New Hope Website
Fellowship Bible Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services for Both Franklin and Brentwood Campuses
4:30p
Watch Online: Website, Brentwood Facebook or YouTube
East Brentwood Presbyterian Church
Virtual Christmas Eve Service at 5pm
Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station
Church of the City (Spring Hill)
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
(615) 465-5000
3pm, 5pm & 7pm
Watch Online: YouTube
Thompson Station Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Services at 2pm, 3:30pm & 5pm
Watch Online: Facebook, YouTube or Thompson Station Church Website
Nolensville
Nolensville First United Methodist Church
Virtual Only Christmas Eve Service at 6pm
Watch Online: Nolensville First UMC Website
The Village Church
Sunset Middle School, 200 Sunset Trail, Nolensville
(615) 450-6450
Offering Online and Drive-in Christmas Eve Services
Virtual Service at 4pm
Watch Online: YouTube or The Village Church Website
Drive-In Worship Services: 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Reserve your spot here.