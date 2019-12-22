Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Here is a list of some church services in Williamson County. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at info@williamsonsource.com.
Franklin
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church
2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin
(615) 794-6721
Children’s Service 4p, Christmas Eve Service 7p, Acoustic 11p
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
(615) 468-2200
4p, 5:30p & 11p
Clearview Baptist Church
537 Franklin Rd, Franklin
(615) 794-5488
3:30p & 5p (childcare available only at 5p service)
Church of the City (Franklin)
828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
(615) 794-2812
1p, 3p & 5p
Franklin Christian Church
4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 790-6605
3p & 4:30p
Gateway Church
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
(615) 538-6040
3p & 5p
Grace Chapel
3279 Southall Road, Franklin
(615) 591-5091
4p, 6p & 11p
Harpeth Christian Church
1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin
(615) 790-0104
5p
Franklin First UMC
Historic Sanctuary services at 2p, 4p, 6p & 11p (late night casual), 148 Fifth Ave South, Franklin
Main Campus service at 2p, 4p, 6p, 8p at 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin
(615) 794-2734
Luminous Anglican Parish
408 Church St., Franklin
5pm
First Presbyterian Church
101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin
(615) 794-5114
4p & 6p
Brentwood
Brentwood United Methodist Church
309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
(615) 373-3663
12 (noon) – Contemporary, (Sanctuary)
2, 4, 6, 8, 11p – Traditional
No childcare for 8 and 11p services.
Shuttle buses run from 1:30 – 9:30 p.m. from the parking lot next to CVS, directly across from Chipotle (no shuttle services for the noon or 11 p.m. service)
Harpeth Hills Church of Christ
1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood
(615)390-3251
5p
Holy Family Catholic Church
9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood
(615) 373-4696
4:30p, 6:30p (LifeTeen Mass) & 9p
New Hope Community Church
605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
(615) 373-1590
5p
Spring Hill
Church of the City (Spring Hill)
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
(615) 465-5000
3p, 5p & 7p
Nolensville
Nolensville First United Methodist Church
7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
(615) 776-2815
5p, 7p & 11p
The Village Church
Sunset Middle School, 200 Sunset Trail, Nolensville
(615) 450-6450
1p, 2:30pm, 4p, & 5p