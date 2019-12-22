Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Here is a list of some church services in Williamson County. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at info@williamsonsource.com.

Franklin

Bethlehem First United Methodist Church

2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin

(615) 794-6721

Children’s Service 4p, Christmas Eve Service 7p, Acoustic 11p

Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin

(615) 468-2200

4p, 5:30p & 11p

Clearview Baptist Church

537 Franklin Rd, Franklin

(615) 794-5488

3:30p & 5p (childcare available only at 5p service)

Church of the City (Franklin)

828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin

(615) 794-2812

1p, 3p & 5p

Franklin Christian Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 790-6605

3p & 4:30p

Gateway Church

1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin

(615) 538-6040

3p & 5p

Grace Chapel

3279 Southall Road, Franklin

(615) 591-5091

4p, 6p & 11p

Harpeth Christian Church

1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin

(615) 790-0104

5p

Franklin First UMC

Historic Sanctuary services at 2p, 4p, 6p & 11p (late night casual), 148 Fifth Ave South, Franklin

Main Campus service at 2p, 4p, 6p, 8p at 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin

(615) 794-2734

Luminous Anglican Parish

408 Church St., Franklin

5pm

First Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin

(615) 794-5114

4p & 6p

Brentwood

Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

(615) 373-3663

12 (noon) – Contemporary, (Sanctuary)

2, 4, 6, 8, 11p – Traditional

No childcare for 8 and 11p services.

Shuttle buses run from 1:30 – 9:30 p.m. from the parking lot next to CVS, directly across from Chipotle (no shuttle services for the noon or 11 p.m. service)

Harpeth Hills Church of Christ

1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood

(615)390-3251

5p

Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood

(615) 373-4696

4:30p, 6:30p (LifeTeen Mass) & 9p

New Hope Community Church

605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood

(615) 373-1590

5p

Spring Hill

Church of the City (Spring Hill)

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill

(615) 465-5000

3p, 5p & 7p

Nolensville

Nolensville First United Methodist Church

7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

(615) 776-2815

5p, 7p & 11p

The Village Church

Sunset Middle School, 200 Sunset Trail, Nolensville

(615) 450-6450

1p, 2:30pm, 4p, & 5p