$200,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Spring Hill

Spring Hill — A lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to $200,000.

The $200,000 winning ticket was purchased at Alex’s Tobacco & Beer, 4910 Port Royal Rd. in Spring Hill.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $113 million, and the next drawing is Monday, January 31.

