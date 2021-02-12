20 Summer Camp Ideas for Your Family

Ready or not, summer is just around the corner. To avoid the question “what are we going to do today”, sign up for summer camps now. Here is a list of summer camps in and around Williamson County. While most camps had to cancel for 2020, here are the ones we found taking registration for 2021.
1. FlourPower Kids Cooking Studio
330 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
The cooking studio isn’t officially opened yet but they are taking registrations for summer camps. Ages for classes range from 8 -12 beginning in June until August. Classes listed are listed on the website, they are also limiting how many students can attend each class. Learn more here.
2. Act Too Players
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Act Too Players strives to produce extraordinary theatrical experiences that create an inclusive, empowering, and empathetic atmosphere for kids & teens. ATP produces six to nine different shows a semester with performances at the historic Franklin Theatre. The summer list hasn’t been updated yet but it states coming soon. Learn more here.
3. Barefoot Republic Camp
Barefoot Republic is a multi-cultural camp that celebrates diversity and builds unity by facilitating the development of Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse cultural, racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. They have day camps which rotate at different locations all summer. Learn more here.
4. Brentwood Academy
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
Brentwood Academy offers various sports camps and academic programs. If you are looking for day camps or programs that will entertain and nurture your child, then Brentwood Academy Summer Programs is the place to be. Learn more here.
5. Camp Marymount
1318 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
Camp Marymount is an 80-year-old camp for children located in Fairview. Camp Marymount gives children experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Campers learn to live in community with others and savor the simple things in life. Learn more here.
6. Deer Run Camp
3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station
Everyday distractions are removed enabling campers to discover their strengths, explore new adventures, forge deep friendships and complete challenges.
Passionate staff and counselors lead your child to authentically grow in faith, character, confidence, respect and leadership. The staff-to-camper ratio is higher than required standards allowing for closer supervision, deeper relationships with the counselors and other campers, plus a more powerful camper experience. Deer Run offers day camps and overnight camp starting from ages 5 and up. Learn more here.
7. Currey Ingram
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
On an 83-acre campus, campers will enjoy nature trails, creek, sports fields, and creative indoor space at Currey Ingram Academy’s two summer camps. Camp Beech Creek at Currey Ingram is a summer camp open to any children in rising kindergarten through sixth-grade. There’s also ADHD summer treatment program which offers an intensive six-week summer treatment program for students with ADHD. Learn more here.
8. Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp
7840 Whippoorwill Lane, Fairview
Voted one the best camps in Nashville and a summer tradition for more than 40 years! Located in beautiful Williamson County, campers choose their own activities every day. Options include swimming, crafts, rappelling and rock climbing, archery, horseback riding and other activities. Learn more here.
9. Battle Ground Academy Summer Camp
336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Whether your child is interested in learning to build robots, fly drones, or bake culinary masterpieces, these camps are designed to nurture curiosity. BGA offers athletic camps for all ages and sports including football, baseball, softball, basketball, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, and volleyball. Their arts and enrichment camps will spark the creativity and imagination of any child with hands-on clay, painting and sewing instruction and more. They also offer a driver’s education class. All camps are directed by a BGA coach or faculty member or camp professional. Learn more here.
10. Let it Shine
1892 General George Patton Drive, Franklin
They offer a summer camp for ages 3-12. Camp is from 9:00am-3:00pm with extended care available from 7:30am-6:00pm. Kids will have time on the trampolines, zip-line, bounce house, rock wall, swimming & gymnastics. Learn more here.
11. Creekside Riding Academy and Stables
2359 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
They offer half and full day camps where you will learn safety around horses, proper riding techniques, how to lunge a horse and leading a horse. All rider levels are welcome at the camp. COVID measures will be in place for summer camp 2021. Learn more here.
12. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary
454 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood
Summer camp provides rewarding opportunities for campers to learn about Tennessee wildlife and the environment in a natural setting through games, hikes, exploration, crafts and live animal programs.
The camp is limited in size so each child receives individual attention. Registration includes a camp shirt, water bottle and daily snack. Campers bring lunch Monday-Thursday. All camps include Friday kosher hotdog lunch, ice cream dessert, and water games. Learn more here.
13. Camp Sugar Drop
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Bring your aspiring pastry chef to Sugar Drop where each week you can learn how to make cakes pastries and other sweet treats. Summer camp registration just opened for 2021. Learn more here.
14. AR Workshop Summer Break Youth Camp
101 International Drive, Franklin
AR Workshop Franklin is hosting its first summer Art Camps. Each session is 4 days (Mon-Thursday) and you have the option of attending a morning or afternoon session. Each of their summer workshops are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14.
Participants will customize and make 4 DIY Projects and a T-Shirt over the course of the 4-day camp. Participants will have the opportunity to customize their project with their choice of paint colors from their decor line of paints. Kids are welcome to bring a snack and a drink to enjoy during a short break. Register online here.
15. Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville
At Cheekwood, kids of all ages can create their own masterpieces in the art studios, get outside and explore the gardens and more every week in June and July for ages 4-15. Camp is open June 1- July 31 with morning and afternoon sessions. They are limiting the number of campers for 2021. Learn more and register here.
16. Better Kids Golf Academy Camp
7175 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Learn the basics of golf including the swing, chipping, putting, discipline, honesty and hard work. The Better Kids Golf Camp is for kids ages 5-15. Camp dates start on May 25 – July 30. All equipment is provided or you can bring your own. Learn more here.
17. Firstlight Art Academy Day Camp
1710 General George Patton Drive # 108, Brentwood
Firstlight offers creative summer camp classes. Firstlight has something for all artists ages 4-14. New this year-Characters Camp where teens can learn to draw realistic cartoons based on human structure. Learn more here.
18. Nashville Zoo Summer Camp
3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Campers ages 4 to 18 are invited to day camps full of Zoo favorites and new adventures. All camps incorporate animal trail exploration, games, crafts, WILD hands-on activities,and up-close animal encounters.
Most camps run from 9 am to 3 pm each day, with before-care available starting at 7:30 am and after-care available until 5:30 pm for an extra fee. Learn more here.
19. Code Ninjas
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, math, and problem-solving. They gain vital skills while having a blast. Camps are designed for ages 7- 14 with a focus on javascript, game building, Minecraft, and app builders club. Learn more here.
20. Camp Davis
801 Percy Warner Park, Nashville
The flagship summer program of the Gordon JCC Camp Davis has another incredible summer in store for 2020. New leadership. New songs. Same ruach. At the center of the Camp Davis experience are six values pulled from Jewish tradition: Love, Righteousness, Holy Community, Nature, Growth, and most importantly Fun.
A combination of their time tested Traditional Camp and top quality Specialty Tracks means that there is something for everyone. No matter who you are or where you come from, the Camp Davis family welcomes you. Learn more here.