20 Summer Camp Ideas for Your Family

12. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary

454 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood

Summer camp provides rewarding opportunities for campers to learn about Tennessee wildlife and the environment in a natural setting through games, hikes, exploration, crafts and live animal programs.

The camp is limited in size so each child receives individual attention. Registration includes a camp shirt, water bottle and daily snack. Campers bring lunch Monday-Thursday. All camps include Friday kosher hotdog lunch, ice cream dessert, and water games. Learn more here.