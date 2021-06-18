20 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Williamson County

12 The Carter House

Visit The Carter House

The Carter House, just like the Lotz House, became famous due to the Battle of Franklin. General Jacob D. Cox took possession of this home in November of 1864 just before this

high casualty battle began on the land surrounding the house. The family members,

neighbors and several Carter slaves took refuge in the basement as the battle raged on.

There are several tours for you to choose from ranging from a Classic Home Tour to a

Slavery Tour where focus is on people who were enslaved at each site.