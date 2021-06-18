20 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Williamson County

Williamson County has a reputation of being a very tight knit community that is family
oriented; therefore, it hosts a trove of gems when it comes to family experiences. We
have narrowed it down to the top 20 must-do experiences for families.
1Brentwood Skate Center
Strap those skates on and party like it’s the 1990’s! This family-friendly skate rink will provide a good time through skating, music and sometimes party lights. Enjoy some concessions at the snack bar and drop a few quarters in the arcade for some extra fun. Be sure to check out their special events page for unique skate night experiences.
2DEFY Nashville
DEFY Nashville is an indoor trampoline park that will have everyone bouncing off the walls, literally! Don’t think jumping around is all there is to do though, DEFY also has an obstacle course, a dodge ball arena, zipline and more experiences that challenge your bravery and athleticism. Have little ones? There is a special area designed for younger children to play without the worry of older kids knocking them over.
3Crockett Park
Crockett Park is home of the historic Cool Springs House, the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, playground and parks & recreation center. It is Brentwood’s largest park with more than 164-acres of open fields, walking trails and facilities. Bring your sports gear for a day of play on the tennis courts, Frisbee golf course and baseball fields.
4The Lotz House
The Lotz House in one of the most iconic homes in the area due to its role in a well known battle of the Civil War, The Battle of Franklin. It was handcrafted by Johann Albert Lotz, a German immigrant. During the Battle of Franklin the home was damaged and used as a makeshift hospital for wounded soldiers on both sides. Today, you can tour the home and hear the stories of this, supposedly, haunted home.
5Leiper’s Fork
Leiper’s Fork is nicknamed “The Cutest Village in the South” and has been voted the #1 village in the US, and with good reason. With charming places to shop, great places to eat and fun things to do, you can spend an afternoon making memories.
6SOAR Adventure Tower
SOAR Adventure Tower offers 4 levels of physical challenges with more than 110 climbing elements. Each level has a variety of difficulty that you can choose from ranging from easy to hard. After you climb the tower, you can enjoy a round of mini golf at their music-themed mini golf course.
7Third Coast Clay
Voted the best family activity in Williamson County, Third Coast Clay gives you the opportunity to paint your own pottery. Pick an item you love off the shelves, select your
paint colors and paint away.
8Pinkerton Park
Pinkerton Park sits on 34-acres and is home to the locally famous Tinkerbell playground. Tinkerbell playground is a storybook themed play area for all ages. There is also a separate children’s playground nearby for older kids to enjoy. Multiple grilling areas are available as well as several pavilions.
9Pedego Electric Bikes, Franklin
Pedego Electric Bikes is a bike rental company in the Franklin area. You can rent a bike and head to the various bike trails around the Franklin area that come with beautiful views or take a guided tour. Tour Historic Downtown Franklin, Leiper’s Fork or even a historic homes tour. Each rental includes a helmet and lock for your bike.
10King’s Dining and Entertainment
King’s Dining and Entertainment provides bowling, dining and live music all under one
roof.
11Franklin Theater
Franklin Theater was established in 1937 and is located in Downtown Franklin on Main
Street. They host movies, special events and live theater productions for you to enjoy.
View their calendar for upcoming events and shows.
12The Carter House
The Carter House, just like the Lotz House, became famous due to the Battle of Franklin. General Jacob D. Cox took possession of this home in November of 1864 just before this
high casualty battle began on the land surrounding the house. The family members,
neighbors and several Carter slaves took refuge in the basement as the battle raged on.
There are several tours for you to choose from ranging from a Classic Home Tour to a
Slavery Tour where focus is on people who were enslaved at each site.
13Franklin Farmer’s Market
The Franklin Farmer’s Market is a foodie’s dream. Carrying fresh produce, dairy and
meats in addition to all kinds of homemade crafts, you will love getting to know the
community better through the local vendors.
14Middle Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Adventures
Go on a Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Ride
This one is definitely for the adventurous family. Hop in a hot air balloon and enjoy the breathtaking views of Williamson County from above.
15Historic Carnton Plantation
The famous Carton Plantation was built in 1826 and became a focal point of the Battle of
Franklin. The battle raged around the Carton Plantation as it served as a field hospital for wounded and dying soldiers. Today, you can choose from various tours from a house tour to a battlefield tour to learn about the history of this historical home.
16Arrington Vineyards
Arrington Vineyards is a wonderful place to let the children loose and let them run free. Pack a picnic, some toys and maybe even purchase a bottle of your favorite wine (for
mom and dad, of course) while there and enjoy the warmer weather. Check the events
calendar for live music performances the entire family will love.
17Downtown Franklin
Visit America’s Favorite Main Street
Downtown Franklin is full of life but still provides that small town feel. Enjoy walking the picturesque streets while boutique shopping, dining and experiencing historic places. Visit their See and Do page for various tours, experience suggestions and historical facts.
18Splash Pads
Enjoy summer by hanging out at a local splash pad.
Locations of local splash pads:
Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. *Outdoor Pool + Splash Park
Indoor Sports Complex Splash Park in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way
Fischer Park Splash Pad at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
19Brentwood Library
Brentwood Library is a destination for locals with children. With programs and events available for everyone, children to adults, there is always something new to learn and
experience. View their upcoming events page for craft programs, educational programs
and story time class schedule.
20Hatcher Family Dairy Farm
Visit Hatcher Family Dairy Farm
This Dairy Farm has been in the Hatcher family since 1831. A dairy and creamery was built in 2007 and provides items to over 80 local shops and restaurants. You can tour the creamery and learn the process of the dairy farm. Please, visit the referenced website for COVID-19 tour information.