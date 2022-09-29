20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

13 Curio Brewing Company

216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Curio Brewing Company, a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, just recently opened. The newest coffee shop will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster and has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.