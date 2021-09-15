2 Suspects Apprehended in Mt. Juliet From Stolen Vehicle Out of Franklin

(September 14, 2021) Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – After a lengthy search, two suspects were apprehended after running away from a stolen truck, alerted to officers by Guardian Shield. Around 9:05 a.m. this morning, Guardian Shield alerted officers to a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up truck as it entered the city from Hermitage on Lebanon Road. An officer spotted the truck, and two suspects quickly abandoned it and ran away into a wooded area.

Officers and Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the search area, north of Lebanon Road, along Lakeshore Drive and Needmore Road. Around 11:00 a.m., the passenger was apprehended while hiding behind Schmitt Dental at 14221 Lebanon Road. The search continued for the driver, and citizens reported him running along Lakeshore Drive towards Saundersville Road. After a few sightings, the driver was apprehended around 4:45 p.m. while hiding behind furniture under a home’s deck in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and blank checks for different individuals were located in the truck, which was stolen from a Franklin Kroger on 9/10/2021 while left running.

Nashville Airport’s K9 Havoc responded to assist K9 Majlo when he tired out due to the heat.

Both suspects were wanted from other areas and booked into the Wilson County Jail on local charges. The driver was 38-year-old Honold Bilbrey of Jamestown, TN, and he was wanted out of Ashland City and Knox County for a Probation Violation, Five Counts of Felony Burglary, and 2 counts of Criminal Simulation. In addition, he was charged locally with Felony Theft, Felony Evading, and Driving on a Revoked DL. The passenger was 37-year-old Nicholas Kane of Nashville, TN, and he was charged locally with Resisting Arrest, Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.