$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne

LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022.

The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a whopping $2 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Mart, 5052 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

