$2 Million Mega Millions Winner in Decherd

DECHERD – Congratulations are in order for the lucky Mega Millions player in Decherd in Franklin County who won an incredible $2 million from the drawing held Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

The Mega Millions winner matched five white balls drawn to win the base prize of $1 million. But since the player chose the Megaplier feature for an extra $1, and the Megaplier number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to an amazing two million dollars.

The lucky ticket was sold at Decherd Food & Tobacco, 1813 Decherd Blvd. in Decherd.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

