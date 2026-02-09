2/9/26: Clear Sky, Early 35°F Rising to Mid-60s, Ideal for Pizza Day Deliveries

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 35.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at a pleasant 65.8°F with continuing clear skies, which should provide ideal conditions for those celebrating National Pizza Day with outdoor gatherings or pizza events. The wind will remain gentle, not exceeding 7.5 mph. As the evening approaches, the temperature will dip to an overnight low of 44.8°F under clear skies, and the wind will slightly decrease to up to 5.5 mph.

These mild and dry conditions are perfect for safe and efficient pizza delivery and pickup. Enjoying a meal outdoors or by an open window could also be quite pleasant, making the most of the clear weather on this food-centric holiday.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 35°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 5:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 66°F 35°F Clear sky Tuesday 73°F 42°F Rain: moderate

