2/9/26: Clear Sky, Early 35°F Rising to Mid-60s, Ideal for Pizza Day Deliveries

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 35.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at a pleasant 65.8°F with continuing clear skies, which should provide ideal conditions for those celebrating National Pizza Day with outdoor gatherings or pizza events. The wind will remain gentle, not exceeding 7.5 mph. As the evening approaches, the temperature will dip to an overnight low of 44.8°F under clear skies, and the wind will slightly decrease to up to 5.5 mph.

These mild and dry conditions are perfect for safe and efficient pizza delivery and pickup. Enjoying a meal outdoors or by an open window could also be quite pleasant, making the most of the clear weather on this food-centric holiday.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
35°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 66°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 73°F 42°F Rain: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here