2/9/26: Clear Sky, Early 35°F Rising to Mid-60s, Ideal for Pizza Day Deliveries

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 35.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature is expected to peak at a pleasant 65.8°F with continuing clear skies, which should provide ideal conditions for those celebrating National Pizza Day with outdoor gatherings or pizza events. The wind will remain gentle, not exceeding 7.5 mph. As the evening approaches, the temperature will dip to an overnight low of 44.8°F under clear skies, and the wind will slightly decrease to up to 5.5 mph.
These mild and dry conditions are perfect for safe and efficient pizza delivery and pickup. Enjoying a meal outdoors or by an open window could also be quite pleasant, making the most of the clear weather on this food-centric holiday.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|66°F
|35°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|73°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
