2/9/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 66°F in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 66.2°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today, the temperature peaked slightly higher at 66.7°F, after a morning low of 34.7°F. Winds reached up to 10.3 mph, and conditions remained dry with clear skies throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast continues to look clear with no chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F, and the winds will decrease to around 4.3 mph.

These tranquil weather conditions provide an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities in the area. Enjoy the clear skies and mild temperatures if you plan to be out tonight.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
35°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 72°F 44°F Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours

