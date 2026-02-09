2/9/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 66°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 66.2°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today, the temperature peaked slightly higher at 66.7°F, after a morning low of 34.7°F. Winds reached up to 10.3 mph, and conditions remained dry with clear skies throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast continues to look clear with no chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F, and the winds will decrease to around 4.3 mph.

These tranquil weather conditions provide an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities in the area. Enjoy the clear skies and mild temperatures if you plan to be out tonight.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 35°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 5:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 35°F Clear sky Tuesday 72°F 44°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

