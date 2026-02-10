2/9/26: Clear Skies and Cool Evening, 48.7°F, Perfect for Pizza Night Out

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are light, registering at 1.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the region experienced a high of 69.6°F and a low of 34.7°F under clear skies. The wind reached up to 6.6 mph, but there was no precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.
For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 47.1°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 5.8 mph. The sky will remain clear with no chance of precipitation, ideal for those considering a late-night pizza pickup or delivery in celebration of National Pizza Day.
With stable weather conditions and clear skies, it’s a favorable evening for local residents to enjoy their favorite pizzas without concern for weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|70°F
|35°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|73°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter