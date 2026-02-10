Home Weather 2/9/26: Clear Skies and Cool Evening, 48.7°F, Perfect for Pizza Night Out

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are light, registering at 1.5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the region experienced a high of 69.6°F and a low of 34.7°F under clear skies. The wind reached up to 6.6 mph, but there was no precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 47.1°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 5.8 mph. The sky will remain clear with no chance of precipitation, ideal for those considering a late-night pizza pickup or delivery in celebration of National Pizza Day.

With stable weather conditions and clear skies, it’s a favorable evening for local residents to enjoy their favorite pizzas without concern for weather disruptions.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
35°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 70°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 73°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

